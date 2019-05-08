Ty Burrell Joins Amy Poehler In Fox’s Animated Family Comedy ‘Duncanville’

Modern Family‘s Ty Burrell is set as a series regular opposite Amy Poehler in Fox’s animated family comedy Duncanville, from Poehler and her Paper Kite Productions, The Simpsons‘ veteran Mike Scully and his wife, former Simpsons writer-producer Julie Scully, 20th Century Fox TV and Universal TV. It’s slated to premiere during the 2019-20 season.

Written by Mike and Julie Scully, Duncanville centers around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy Duncan (voiced by Poehler) with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world.

Burrell will voice the character of Jack, Duncan’s father, and husband to Annie (also voiced by Poehler), a classic-rock-obsessed plumber who’s determined to be a better dad than the one he had. He’s constantly posting wonderful things about his family on Facebook and annoyed that his kids won’t friend him. Annie is a parking enforcement officer who dreams of someday being a detective, lives in perpetual fear that her teenage son is one bad decision away from ruining his life and will do anything to stop him from doing so.

Already announced as part of the recurring cast are Emmy nominee Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation, Angie Tribeca) as Duncan’s on-again, off-again crush MIA, who never met a cause she wouldn’t dedicate her life to and Golden Globe nominee Wiz Khalifa (American Dad!, BoJack Horseman), as Mr. Mitch, the coolest guy in their school, the universally loved teacher/guidance counselor, and occasional gym coach and school nurse, due to budget cuts.

Additional casting to be announced.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Universal Television, Duncanville was co-created by Mike and Julie Scully and Amy Poehler, through her Paper Kite Productions, who executive-produce with Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment. Duncanville is animated by Bento Box Entertainment (Bob’s Burgers).

Burrell stars as Phil Dunphy in ABC’s critically praised Modern Family, which was recently renewed for its 11th and final season. He recently starred in Rough Night opposite Kate McKinnon and voiced Bailey in Disney/Pixar’s Finding Dory. Burrell is repped by ICM Partners and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.