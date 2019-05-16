EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a strong first English-language trailer for buzzed-about Scandi TV series Twin, which stars Game Of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju (everyone’s favourite wildling Tormund Giantsbane).

The suspense-drama follows a young mother who persuades her dead husband’s identical twin to take on his brother’s identity after a tragic accident. Full synopsis is below. Co-starring is Rebekka Nystabakk. The show played earlier this year in Competition at Series Mania.

Local release in Norway will be autumn 2019 via NRK. In a sign of the times, Scandi powerhouse TrustNordisk is putting on a market screening here in Cannes on May 18. Kristoffer Metcalfe and Erika Calmeyer direct the Norwegian-language series produced by Nordisk Film Production. Hivju was also a co-creator.

Here’s the full synopsis: ‘Erik and Adam are identical twin brothers, living completely different lives. Erik is a broke surfer bum. Adam a successful family and businessman. When Erik seeks out his brother for the first time in 15 years, a quarrel ends with Erik and Adam’s wife, Ingrid, accidentally killing Adam. To avoid getting arrested for murder and save his brother’s family, Erik takes over Adam’s identity. It soon turns out that the biggest challenge is not avoiding getting caught – it’s pretending to be someone you’re not.’

Scandi powerhouse Trust also announced today that soccer biopic I Am Zlatan, about iconic soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is due to go into production soon for a 2021 delivery.