‘Twilight’ In Live Concert Tour As Bella, Edward & Jacob Return

Lionsgate will revive its $3.3 billion grossing Twilight Saga franchise, with a Twilight live-to-film world tour that will begin in Brazil this August, followed by stops in Australia and the UK.

The event will feature a full orchestra performing Carter Burwell’s original film score timed to a screening of the first film in the franchise. Directed by Catherine Hardwick from a Melissa Rosenberg script, Twilight introduced transfer student Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), the mysteriously pallorous Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) who is revealed as a vampire, and Jacob (Taylor Lautner), who fills out the love triangle and turns out to be a werewolf.

Lionsgate has previously done this with The Hunger Games In Concert and La La Land in Concert, with more than 125 performances in 25 countries to date.

“We’re thrilled to launch another live-to-film tour in the footsteps of our Hunger Games and La La Land international concert events,” said Lionsgate’s Jenefer Brown. “The combination of author Stephenie Meyer’s brilliant storytelling, Carter Burwell’s musical genius, and a truly legendary underlying film and book property will continue to expand the world of Twilight and introduce it to legions of new fans around the world.”