TV Talk Podcast: Clooney, Stiller, DuVernay Aiming For Limited Series Emmy – Who Is On Top?

A lot of big names are aiming their guns squarely at one of Emmy’s biggest prizes, Best Limited Series, as the race gets underway in earnest with the final contender, Ava DuVernay’s four-part Netflix series When They See Us, premiering tomorrow — just under the eligibility wire. She already has a lot of competition, including George Clooney’s Catch-22, Ben Stiller’s Escape at Dannemora, Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal, Amy Adams in Sharp Objects, Mahershala Ali taking over the third season of True Detective, and FX’s dazzling Fosse/Verdon to name just a few.

Deadline TV Critic Dominic Patten and Awards Columnist Pete Hammond survey the field and make some predictions in this week’s edition of TV Talk podcast, which also will focus on the less competitive Best Television Movie race as we wonder just what constitutes a “TV Movie” these days anyway. We are also featuring Dominic’s hilarious interview with Ramy Youssef of the new series, Ramy, as well as my fun chat with James Corden at this year’s Deadline Emmy Contenders event. Check it all out below.

