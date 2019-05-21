Allen Hughes Makes Deal With Shakur Estate For 5-Part Tupac Documentary Series

Director Allen Hughes has closed a deal with The Shakur Estate that grants him full access to all of Tupac Shakur’s released and unreleased recordings, writings and poetry. He will use all that to direct and exec produce a five-part documentary series on the late hip hop icon.

Hughes will make it his follow up project to the superb HBO docu-series The Defiant Ones, on Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. The Tupac documentary aims to be the first definitive, comprehensive project on Shakur with the full cooperation of the estate.

There is much terrain to cover even though he was only 25 when he was assassinated in 1996. Shakur blazed a trail in hip hop, social activism and movies before he was gunned down.

Hughes will be exec producer alongside Lasse Järvi and Charles D. King. Tom Pellegrini will be producer in a co-production between Interscope Films & MACRO.

