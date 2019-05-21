Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Tiger Woods’ Scripted Miniseries In Development From Author Jeff Benedict & Wheelhouse Entertainment

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Cannes Premiere: Long Ovation, Ticket Woes

Read the full story

Allen Hughes Makes Deal With Shakur Estate For 5-Part Tupac Documentary Series

Shutterstock; Courtesy of James Minchin

Director Allen Hughes has closed a deal with The Shakur Estate that grants him full access to all of Tupac Shakur’s released and unreleased recordings, writings and poetry. He will use all that to direct and exec produce a five-part documentary series on the late hip hop icon.

Hughes will make it his follow up project to the superb HBO docu-series The Defiant Ones, on Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. The Tupac documentary aims to be the first definitive, comprehensive project on Shakur with the full cooperation of the estate.

There is much terrain to cover even though he was only 25 when he was assassinated in 1996. Shakur blazed a trail in hip hop, social activism and movies before he was gunned down.

Hughes will be exec producer alongside Lasse Järvi and Charles D. King. Tom Pellegrini will be producer in a co-production between Interscope Films & MACRO.

Hughes is repped by WME and Hansen, Jacobson.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad