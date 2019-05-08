Troy Shafer Dead: ‘Nashville Flipped’ Renovation Star For DIY Network Was 38

The DIY Network’s Nashville Flipped star Troy Shafer died April 28 at age 38 in his hometown of Erie, Pennsylvania, according to reports that have just surfaced. His brother said he passed away in his sleep and had no known medical conditions. His burial was a private family ceremony last week.

The show aired for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, following Shafer as he restored historical homes in the music city. The show detailed how Shafer, his wife, Becky, and a team of construction managers worked on homes built in the 1800s through the early 1900s, carefully preserving old features while creating new custom designs.

“The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series ‘Nashville Flipped,'” the network said in a statement. “We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

A toxicology report will be issued in a few weeks, according to reports. No cause of death has been determined as of yet, according to the Erie County Coroner’s Office.

Shafer originally came to Nashville in pursuit of a music career, but started his own home renovations business. He also starred in two pilot episodes of a show called Restoring Nashville on DIY, which aired in October 2018.