Trevor Noah: Donald Trump Hurt Because Fox News Flirted With Younger, Hotter Candidate Pete Buttigieg

Trevor Noah explained to his viewers the phenomenon of Dem 2020 hopefuls appearing on Fox News Channel, while other candidates blast the network as a “hate-for-profit machine.”

“Seeing as how there are 200 Democrats running for president, there’s bound to be differing opinions on how to deal with Fox News,” the Comedy Central late-night star explained. So while Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris are “avoiding Fox News like cooties,” others have appeared in town halls on the cable news network.

Noah ran a clip of Bernie Sanders’ FNC town hall at which he explained his Medicare-for-all healthcare plan, after which Bret Baier asked the audience who would give up their employer’s plan for Sanders, and virtually all of them raised their hands.

Noah guessed that shocked the hell out of Fox News viewers who tuned in and saw a crowd “cheering for a socialist’s plan for Medicare-for-all.”

You realize that’s the opposite of what Fox [News] viewers were expecting to see. It’s like buying a ticket to see Paddington but you walk into the wrong theater and it’s Fifty Shades of Grey,” Noah explained.

Sanders, Noah said, stuck to his guns, and “by the end, they were on his side.”

Then, last Sunday, Pete Buttigieg appeared on an FNC town hall with Chris Wallace, and acknowledged some Dems were critical of his decision.

“When you’ve got Tucker Carlson saying immigrants make America dirty, when you’ve got Laura Ingraham comparing detention centers with

Fox News

children in cages to summer camps, then there is a reason anybody has to swallow hard and think twice before participating in this media ecosystem,” Buttigieg told the town hall-ers. “I also believe there are a lot of Americans who my party can’t blame if they are ignoring our message; they will never hear it if we don’t go on [FNC] because they won’t hear about it.”

At the end of his town hall, Buttigieg got a standing ovation.

“That’s amazing,” Noah marveled. Meanwhile, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and Brian Kilmeade, were undie-bunched about Mayor Pete’s star turn on their network.

“But there was one Fox viewer who was downright heartbroken,” Noah revealed, cuing up a clip of President Donald Trump at his Monday Pennsylvania rally telling his base, “Something strange going on at Fox. Did you see this guy last night? He was knocking the hell out of Fox! Somebody’s going to have to explain the whole Fox deal to me.”

Noah translated.

“Awwww, poor Trump! You realize what happened here? The news network he loves the most flirted with a younger, hotter candidate and he’s clearly shook. Trump is basically a guy scrolling through his ex’s Instagram, trying to act like he doesn’t care.”