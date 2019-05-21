Tracy Letts’ Broadway-Bound ‘Linda Vista’ Announces Cast; Ian Barford Reprises Lead Role

Steppenwolf Theatre’s Ian Barford will reprise his starring role in Tracy Letts’ Broadway-bound Linda Vista along with most of the cast from the play’s West Coast premiere in January 2019 at the Mark Taper Forum.

Linda Vista will begin previews Sept. 19 for a strictly limited eight-week engagement at Broadway’s Hayes Theater. Opening night is Oct. 10.

In addition to Barford, who plays the lead character Wheeler, the Broadway staging, directed by Dexter Bullard, will feature Sally Murphy, Caroline Neff, Chantal Thuy, Jim True-Frost, Cora Vander Broek and Troy West. All but Thuy and True-Frost are reprising their roles from the L.A. production and an earlier Chicago staging. (Barford and Neff are pictured above in the Chicago staging.)

Casting for the Second Stage Theater presentation of Steppenwolf’s production was announced today by Second Stage’s Carole Rothman, president and artistic director, and exec director Casey Reitz.

Letts, the playwright and actor (currently in the latter mode on Broadway co-starring with Annette Bening in the All My Sons revival), won both the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for 2007’s August: Osage County. In the new play, Letts, says Second Stage, “takes a brutally comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral. Just out of his ex-wife’s garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery — navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be.”

The full creative team for Linda Vista includes scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Laura Bauer, lighting design by Marcus Doshi, and sound design by Richard Woodbury.