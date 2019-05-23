Hulu Sets Animated Kids Series With Openly Gay Main Character; T.R. Knight, Bobby Moynihan, RuPaul & Others Add Voices ‘The Bravest Knight’

T.R. Knight, Bobby Moynihan, Storm Reid, RuPaul, Christine Baranski and Wanda Sykes are among the stellar voice cast set for The Bravest Knight, Hulu’s groundbreaking animated kids series based on Daniel Errico’s popular children’s book The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived, from Big Bad Boo Studios. The first five episodes of the series will launch June 21 on Hulu June 21, followed by additional episodes later this year.

The boundary-breaking new series features a household with two dads (Sir Cedric, voiced by Knight, and Prince Andrew), making it one of the first children’s television series with an openly gay main character. It chronicles a young pumpkin farmer’s adventure as he attempts to become the bravest knight who ever lived.

In addition to Knight as Sir Cedric, The Bravest Knight stars Moynihan as young Cedric’s troll sidekick Grunt, Reid as Not-Yet-Knight Nia, and will also feature the voice talents of RuPaul, Baranski, Sykes, Wilson Cruz, Teri Polo, Steven Weber, Donna Murphy, AJ McLean, Dot-Marie Jones, Maz Jobrani, Chance Hurstfield and more. The Bravest Knight’s opening theme song was written and performed by Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter and activist Justin Tranter.

Following the inspiring and perseverant former pumpkin farmer, Sir Cedric, now grown and married to the prince of his dreams, The Bravest Knight recounts personal tales of his journey. Sir Cedric shares his story with his adopted 10-year-old daughter Nia, on how he transformed from day-time farmer to full-fledged knight. Nia, who is training to become a brave knight herself, learns important values such as honor, justice and compassion; proving that knighthood is much more than slaying dragons.

The Bravest Knight joins Hulu’s original kids series including Holly Hobbie, Find Me In Paris and Doozers, among others.