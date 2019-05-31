Tony Soprano’s TV Home On The Market In North Jersey – You Gotta Problem With That?

A bit of television history is now available, as the house prominently featured on HBO’s The Sopranos is for sale.

The North Caldwell, NJ home portrayed on TV as the Soprano home for Tony, Carmela, AJ and Meadow is listed at a “starting price” of $3.4 million. The home was featured weekly on the intro to the show, as mob boss Tony pulled up the winding driveway.

It was also the scene for numerous episodes of the drama, although many of them were shot at a New York sound stage where the interiors were replicated. The Sopranos pilot episode did shoot in the actual kitchen and at the pool in the back, and exterior shots were also regularly featured.

Owners Patti and Victor Recchia have a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home on a 1.5-acre lot, which includes a detached one-bedroom guesthouse. The house is priced at a premium to its neighbors – comparable homes are in the $1.5 to $2 million range.

The Recchias told the New York Times that visitors frequently stop by.