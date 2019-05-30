Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Regina King Among First Round Of Presenters For James Corden-Hosted Tony Awards

Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Samuel L. Jackson and Laura Linney are among the presenters set for Broadway’s 73rd Annual Tony Awards ceremony on June 9.

The just-announced presenters, which also include To Kill A Mockingbird‘s LaTanya Richardson Jackson and The Boys in the Band‘s Andrew Rannells, among others, join the previously announced (and second-time) host James Corden in the evening’s line-up, presented live on CBS from New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

Other first-round presenters include Regina King, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, and Michael Shannon.

The Tony Awards honors theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. Exec producers are Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will also serve as director, and Ben Winston is a producer.

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards airs live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET/delayed PT.