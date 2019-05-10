‘Tommy’ Cop Drama Starring Edie Falco Picked Up To Series By CBS

CBS has given a series order to Tommy, a police drama starring Emmy winner Edie Falco. The project hails from Homicide creator creator Paul Attanasio, Amblin Television and CBS TV Studios.

Tommy had been the last CBS pilot in serious contention at CBS. The network already picked up dramas Evil, FBI: Most Wanted and All Rise and comedies Bob Hearts Abishola, Broke, Carol’s Second Act and The Unicorn.

CBS is not specifying whether series are for fall or midseason, but I hear Tommy is earmarked for midseason to accommodate Falco’s schedule. The series is currently searching for a showrunner.

This is the second pilot by Attanasio with Amblin TV and CBS TV Studios to go to series at CBS, following Bull, which was just renewed for a fourth season. (Amblin TV ended its involvement in that series in the wake of the sexual harassment controversy involving series star Michael Weatherly.)

In Tommy, when a former high-ranking NYPD officer (Falco) becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles, she uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political and national security issues that converge with enforcing the law.

Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, David Fierro, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip and Joseph Lyle Taylor co-star.

Attanasio executive produces with Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Kate Dennis directed and executive produced the pilot.