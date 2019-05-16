Tom McGrath Is Back To Direct ‘Boss Baby 2’, Jeff Hermann To Produce For DreamWorks Animation

EXCLUSIVE: The Boss Baby director Tom McGrath is returning to helm the DreamWorks Animation sequel. The first 2017 movie earned McGrath an Oscar nomination in the animated feature film category and grossed over $527M at the worldwide box office. It also spawned a Netflix series The Boss Baby: Back in Business.

The Boss Baby 2 will mark McGrath’s sixth movie as a director with DWA followinig the Madagascar trilogy, Megamind, and the first Boss Baby. Combined, McGrath’s DWA pics have grossed $2.7 billion at the worldwide B.O. Adapted by Michael McCullers from Marla Frazee’s book, Boss Baby stars Alec Baldwin as a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby who pairs up with his 7-year old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. Boss Baby 2 is scheduled for a March 26, 2021 release via Universal.

It was also announced today that Jeff Hermann will be making his feature film debut as producer on Boss Baby 2. Hermann recently produced the award-winning short films Bird Karma and Bilby — both of which made the Oscar short list – and the upcoming short film Marooned, which will hold its World Premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June. On the feature side, he most recently served as co-producer of the $521M-plus grossing DWA threequel Kung Fu Panda 3.