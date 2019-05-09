Tom Hanks To Co-Host Special ‘Today’ On May 23, Tackling ‘CBS This Morning’s New Team

Tom Hanks will join Savannah Guthrie to co-host an hour of NBC News’ Today on Thursday, May 23 live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

That day’s 8 AM hour is being billed as a nod to former Sen. Elizabeth Dole’s Hidden Heroes organization, which supports military caregivers.

But it’s also a plug for NBC’s first broadcast of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26.

And Hanks serves as counter-programming to Day 4 of CBS This Morning’s new lineup, featuring Gayle King in her $11M lead-host seat, joined by Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil. That new on-air team debuts May 20.

Hanks is not the only star power Today is trotting out: On May 23; Sheryl Crow will perform.

During Today’s special, Hanks and Dole will chat with Guthrie in front of a live audience of military veterans and their caregivers.