EXCLUSIVE: Tom Arnold (True Lies), Jennifer Tilly (Liar Liar), Shannyn Sossamon (Sinister 2), Robert Carradine (Justice), Asif Ali (Wrecked) and Oscar-winner Cloris Leachman (The Last Picture Show) are set to star in stoner comedy High Holiday, which Fortitude International will launch at the Cannes film market.

The film will follow the free-spirited daughter of a conservative politician who, in a bid to lighten up her uptight family’s Christmas, brings weed-infused salad dressing to their Christmas Eve dinner. Chaos ensues when everyone gets unknowingly high and a special guest arrives to reveal the family’s innermost secrets.

The picture, which is currently in production in Los Angeles, was written by Larry Postel and is directed by Brian Herzlinger (My Date With Drew). Lucas Jarach and Eric Brenner are producing.

Related Story Russell Crowe Sets Road Rage Thriller 'Unhinged' With Solstice Studios - Cannes

Doug Kramer and Jim Jacobsen are executive producing through their respective companies Muddy Shoe Productions and Skyline Entertainment, which fully financed the picture.

Tom Arnold is repped by The Gersh Agency and Link Entertainment. Jennifer Tilly is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Barking Doug Entertainment. Shannyn Sossamon is repped by Buchwald and Management Production Entertainment. Robert Carradine is repped by Gregory David Mayo Agency and John Bauer Management. Asif Ali is repped by CAA and AF Entertainment. Cloris Leachman is repped by Innovative Artists and Juliet Green Management.