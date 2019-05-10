Aaron Sorkin’s ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Is Broadway’s Highest Grossing American Play Ever

Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird has become the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history, with the record-breaking number – $40,113,926.13, to be exact – reached this week.

Mockingbird, directed by Bartlett Sher and starring Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, takes the top spot from It’s Only A Play, Terrence McNally’s 2014 comedy starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick ($37,500,966). Mockingbird producer Scott Rudin announced the new record today.

The play, scoring near-universal critical praise when it opened this past Dec. 13 at the Shubert Theatre, was among this year’s more notable Tony Award snubs: Though it scored nine nominations (including for Sher’s direction and Daniels’ leading actor performance), the production did not receive a Best Play nom.

Audiences, apparently, haven’t noticed. Rudin says not a single seat has gone unfilled since previews began Nov. 1, 2018. The production has broken the Shubert Theatre house record four times, and cumulative gross sales (including advance sales) stand at more than $55 million.

In addition to Daniels, Mockingbird stars Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Gbenga Akinnagbe and LaTanya Richardson Jackson, among others.

Broadway’s overall top grossing play – American or otherwise – remains the two-part London import Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, with gross receipts nearing a stunning $119M.