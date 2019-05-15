TNT Orders Shaquille O’Neal Docuseries ‘Shaq Life’

Shaquille O’Neal will give fans a look into his post-NBA season dealings in the upcoming TNT docuseries Shaq Life.

The series takes viewers along with the four-time NBA champion for a look at his summer break business and entertainment dealings, TNT announced Wednesday.

It will reveal how Shaq spends his time on DJ gigs in Las Vegas, an International DJ tour, filming commercials, shooting a film, as well as his speaking appearances, hosting the NBA Awards, running his “Big Chicken” restaurant and spending time with his five children.

“Over the years, I’ve had many endeavors outside of sports but never this many all at once,” O’Neal said in a statement. “I’m ready to bring viewers along for the wild ride that is my life.”

“Shaq is the ultimate example of living your biggest, best life,” added Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted and specials for TBS and TNT. “Shaq Life will be the first time viewers will get a fly on the wall look inside his extreme ambitions and the non-stop fun he brings to everything he does.”

Shaq Life is produced by Steve Michaels, Jodi Flynn, and James Macnab of The Content Group. Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton and Mike Parris serve as executive producers.

A premiere date for the series will be announced later.