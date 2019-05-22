Lisa Grunwald Novel ‘Time After Time’ Set As Star Vehicle For Glen Powell By Roth/Kirschenbaum

EXCLUSIVE: Roth/Kirschenbaum Films has acquired rights to Lisa Grunwald’s upcoming novel Time After Time. Lauren Oliver (Before I Fall) will script it as a starring vehicle for Glen Powell, who played John Glenn in Hidden Figures, is currently shooting Top Gun: Maverick for Paramount and then stars with his Set It Up co-star Zoey Deutch in the Netflix comedy Most Dangerous Game. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce it.

Random House publishes the novel next month. It is described as a magical love story is set against the workings of Grand Central Terminal and the solar phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge, which takes place when the sun rises and sets between the city’s skyscrapers aligning perfectly with the streets below.

Related Story Jason Bateman Sets Untitled Feature To Direct For Netflix

“Joe and I have been looking for an epic romance to produce,” said Kirschenbaum, “and we believe we’ve found it with Time After Time. It’s part The Notebook, part Ghost and it has all the makings of a classic.”

Grunwald’s novels include The Irresistible Henry House, Whatever Makes You Happy, New Year’s Eve, The Theory of Everything, and Summer. Along with her husband, Reuters editor in chief Stephen J. Adler, she edited the anthologies The Marriage Book, Women’s Letters, and Letters of the Century.

Oliver is represented by UTA. Grunwald is repped by The Book Group’s Julie Barer and Rich Green at The Gotham Group. Powell is represented by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.