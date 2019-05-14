Click to Skip Ad
Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence Remember Tim Conway; Conan O’Brien, Patricia Heaton Among Many Praising The Comic Icon – Update

Associated Press

Refresh for updates… Carol Burnett and Vicki Lawrence are remembering their friend and The Carol Burnett Show co-star Tim Conway today. “I’m heartbroken,” Burnett said in a statement. “He was one in a million, not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being. I cherish the times we had together both on the screen and off. He’ll be in my heart forever.”

Lawrence posted her remembrance on Instagram: “Hysterical, crazy, bold, fearless, humble, kind, adorable…all synonyms for Tim Conway. I am so lucky to ever have shared a stage with him. Harvey and Tim are together again. The angels are laughing out loud tonight.”

Conway joined the cast of The Carol Burnett Show in 1975 but had already been making frequent – and fan favorite – guest appearances on the variety sketch show for eight seasons. He won Emmy Awards in 1973, 1977 and 1978.

Burnett and Lawrence were joined by a long roster of Hollywood stars in honoring the great comedian today, as other comics praised Conway as a comic’s comic. “One of the funniest people who ever lived,” tweeted Phil Rosenthal, creator and exec producer of Everybody Loves Raymond.

Conway died today in Los Angeles.

Deadline will update this page as additional responses arrive…

