Refresh for updates… Carol Burnett and Vicki Lawrence are remembering their friend and The Carol Burnett Show co-star Tim Conway today. “I’m heartbroken,” Burnett said in a statement. “He was one in a million, not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being. I cherish the times we had together both on the screen and off. He’ll be in my heart forever.”
Lawrence posted her remembrance on Instagram: “Hysterical, crazy, bold, fearless, humble, kind, adorable…all synonyms for Tim Conway. I am so lucky to ever have shared a stage with him. Harvey and Tim are together again. The angels are laughing out loud tonight.”
Conway joined the cast of The Carol Burnett Show in 1975 but had already been making frequent – and fan favorite – guest appearances on the variety sketch show for eight seasons. He won Emmy Awards in 1973, 1977 and 1978.
Related Story
Tim Conway Dies: 'Carol Burnett Show' & 'McHale's Navy' Standout Was 85
Burnett and Lawrence were joined by a long roster of Hollywood stars in honoring the great comedian today, as other comics praised Conway as a comic’s comic. “One of the funniest people who ever lived,” tweeted Phil Rosenthal, creator and exec producer of Everybody Loves Raymond.
Conway died today in Los Angeles.
Deadline will update this page as additional responses arrive…
View this post on Instagram
💔SWIPE—> We just lost a legend. Tim Conway. My comedy HERO. I had the blessing of celebrating his 80th birthday with him. Love you, Tim. Looking forward to you coming back and making the next generation laugh all over again. They’ll need it. ❣️♾ Sending love to his family… #riptimconway #timconway
View this post on Instagram
Remembering the comedic brilliance that came in the human form of #TimConway. About 6 years ago I had the absolute pleasure to work with him on #MelissaandJoey (sorry best pic I could find today) and his memory was failing him in a terrible kind of way. He was struggling then and I felt for him, someone who was the best at what they did but who was aware he was on a decline. I pray that his family has peace with his passing and that he is making people laugh in heaven today! RIP
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.