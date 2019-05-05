Thousands Line The Streets Of Los Angeles As ‘Obama Boulevard’ Is Unveiled

With music, food, thousands of excited residents and VIP guests, Los Angeles renamed a street after former President Barack Obama.

Obama Boulevard was officially unveiled Saturday evening, replacing Rodeo Road. Not to be confused with Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Rodeo Road is a 3 ½-mile street that runs through the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw neighborhoods in South L.A.

Among those attending the ceremony were Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Council President Herb Wesson, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) and other elected officials.

Before the unveiling at 5 p.m. PT, residents were treated to a concert where Doug E. Fresh, Yo-Yo, Kurupt, Alex Isley, Sheila E. and others were slated to perform.

The name change followed a proposal by Wesson, and a 15-0 vote by the L.A. City Council in August 2018.

“With this change, we are publicly documenting what Obama’s legacy as our nation’s first black President means to our city and our South Los Angeles community,” Wesson said in a statement.

Rodeo Road has a special connection to Obama, who held a campaign rally in the area when he was running for president in 2007.

The road is located near “president’s row,” a series of streets named after former U.S. presidents, including Washington Boulevard, Adams Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard.