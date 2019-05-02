BRON Sets Taylor Sheridan-Angelina Jolie Thriller ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ At New Line

EXCLUSIVE: New Line Cinema has come aboard to partner with BRON Studios on Those Who Wish Me Dead, the thriller written and directed by Wind River‘s Taylor Sheridan that stars Angelina Jolie. Principal photography is now set to begin later this month.

In the deal, New Line will now co-finance the pic with Creative Wealth Media, while Warner Bros will handle worldwide marketing and distribution. Film Rites and BRON Studios are the producers.

As Deadline broke in January, Sheridan and Jolie are teaming on the film based Michael Kortya’s bestselling novel, which was previously adapted by Charles Leavitt and Koryta. Sheridan penned the latest draft of the story, a female-driven neo-Western set against a wildfire in the Montana wilderness.

Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal, Tyler Perry, Aidan Gillen, Medina Senghore, Finn Little and Jake Weber will co-star.

A shoot had been eyed for this month which comes as Sheridan completes Season 2 of his Kevin Costner-starrer series Yellowstone, which Sheridan exec produces, writes and directs.

Sheridan, who made his directorial debut on the celebrated Wind River and whose scripts include Hell or High Water, Sicario and the sequel Sicario: Day of the Soldado, is producing Those Who Wish Me Dead along with Garrett Basch, Steven Zaillian, and BRON Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert and Kevin Turen.

Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media, Kathryn Dean and Michael Friedman are executive producers.