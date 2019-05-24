‘This Is Farrah Fawcett’ Special Tops Thursday, ‘Elementary’ Returns As Summer Officially Arrives

ABC’s two-hour special This Is Farrah Fawcett (0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 5.78 million viewers) was the most watched program in broadcast primetime Thursday, a night that saw a mix of specials and repeats that signaled the summer programming season is upon us.

Farrah Fawcett also tied for the night’s top demo spot with a repeat of Young Sheldon (0.7, 5.35M) on CBS; that network aired reruns leading into a new (and newly canceled) Life in Pieces (0.6, 4.46M) and the final-season premiere of Elementary (0.5, 4.10M). Elementary was even in the demo from its Season 6 finale while growing in viewers.

ABC, which aired a Shark Tank repeat (0.4, 2.90M) at 10 PM, won the night in total viewers and tied with CBS for tops in the demo.

Related Story Summer Premiere Dates 2019: New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

As for specials, NBC’s annual Red Nose Day fundraiser (0.4, 2.24M) from 8-10 PM was down a tenth from last year. It led into a 10 PM airing of Hollywood Game Night (0.4, 2.01M), off four tenths from a year ago.

‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’ Short Sequel Reunites Cast On Red Nose Day

Fox, meanwhile, aired a two-hour Paradise Hotel (0.4, 1.24M), gaining in both metrics after facing The Big Bang Theory finale last week. The CW had originals of iZombie (0.2, 750,000) and In the Dark (0.2, 590K) which were both steady.