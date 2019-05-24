Theresa May To Quit As British Prime Minister; Leadership Contest To Kick Off After Donald Trump’s State Visit

Theresa May is to quit as British Prime Minister, paving the way for a leadership election. May announced that she will quit as leader of the Conservative party on June 7, claiming that it was with “deep regret” that she had been unable to deliver Brexit.

May added that a new Prime Minister would be in the best interests of the country”. The leadership contest will begin the week after June 7 with the likes of Boris Johnson thought to be vying the lead the country.

The date, however, means that May will still be PM when Donald Trump arrives for a state visit.

“Back in 2016, we gave the British people a choice, against all predictions the British people voted to leave the European Union. I feel as certain today as I did three years ago that in a democracy if you give people a choice you have a duty to implement what they decide. I have done my best to do that… I have done everything I can to convince MPs to back that deal. Sadly, I have not been able to do so. I tried three times. I believe it was right to persevere even when the odds against success seemed high. but it is now clear to me that it is in the best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort,” she said.

“It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret for me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit. It will be for my successor to seek a way forward that honours the result of the referendum. To succeed, he or she will have to find consensus in parliament where I did not. Such a consensus will only be reached if those on both sides of the debate are willing to compromise,” she added.