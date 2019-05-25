‘The World’s End’ Spoiled By Netflix, Slammed By Director Edgar Wright

Writer/director Edgar Wright is attacking Netflix for an auto-playing trailer that include’s his film’s major plot twist on The World’s End.

The 2013 science fiction film stars Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Paddy Considine, Martin Freeman, Eddie Marsan and Rosamund Pike as a group of friends who deal with an alien invasion during a hometown pub crawl.

The plot twist is revealed by the auto-playing trailer, making it hard for fans to avoid knowing too much. Wright responded on Twitter today to the situation.

“Netflix shows the key twist to ‘The World’s End’ as the automatic trailer on the page. So tough shit if you wanted to go in blind,” Wright wrote. “[Netflix] would definitely ruin the first time for anyone watching it.”

“The World’s End” is the third and final entry in the “Three Flavours Cornetto” trilogy. Wright went on to direct Baby Driver.

Wright is now working on the psychological horror film Last Night In Soho with Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie.

Netflix could not immediately be reached for comment.

Netflix shows all the fun horror parts in the trailer for THE PERFECTION just like they did with VELVET BUZZSAW. Weird choice. Not sure it’s the best strategy? — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) May 25, 2019

That sucks man, but everyone knows that Edgar Wright movies are made for watching 100 times, so I wouldn’t fret too much about it. — Anthony Bowling (@tb13_2001) May 25, 2019