Amazon Studios Orders YA Series ‘The Wilds’

Amazon Studios has picked up to series young adult drama pilot The Wilds from writer-executive producer Sarah Streicher (Daredevil) and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios. Amy B. Harris has come on board as executive producer/showrunner of The Wilds, which marks ABC Signature’s first series for Amazon.

Ramping up a YA slate was one of the first major programming initiatives of Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke after she joined the company last year. The company greenlighted three YA drama pilots, Panic, College and The Wilds. Of them two, The Wilds and Panic, have gone to series. College did not go forward.

Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teenage girls from radically different backgrounds after an airplane crash strands them on a deserted island. The show explores the past and present struggles of these young women, offering up a vivid portrayal of what it means to grow up female in our time – whether you are lost in the wilderness or not.

“We are thrilled to share this exciting original vision with our global audience,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We are proud to be the home for this authentically voiced, high stakes show brought to life by the talented Sarah Streicher, Amy B. Harris and our ABC Signature Studios partners.”

The Wilds, a co-production with ABC Signature Studios, is written by Streicher, who is in an overall deal with ABC Studios. She serves as executive producer alongside showrunner Harris, Jamie Tarses via Fanfare; and Dylan Clark and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions. Susanna Fogel directed and also served as executive producer for the pilot.

“Coming of age is not for the faint of heart,” said Streicher. “It can take as much grit and fire to survive our teenage years as it would to survive, say, on a deserted island. The Wilds grew from that notion, and it’s afforded me an opportunity to explore teenage-hood in all of its perils, joys, and heartbreaks. I’m beyond thrilled that it’s found a home at Amazon.”

The Wilds will debut on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.