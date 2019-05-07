Click to Skip Ad
Epic Pictures Rides ‘The Wave’, Lands Rights To Justin Long-Donald Faison Sci-Fi Pic – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Epic Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to The Wave, a sci-fi film starring Justin Long and Donald Faison. Gille Klabin is making his feature directing debut on the pic, written by Carl W. Lucas. Epic will begin selling the film next week at the Cannes market.

Long plays Frank, who on the verge of a promotion takes a mysterious hallucinogenic
drug that begins to tear down his reality and expose his life for what it really is. Tommy Flanagan, Bill Sage, Katia Winter, Sheila Vand and Ronnie Gene Blevins also star.

“This film was a tiny passion project Carl and I had dreamed of making over a series of weekends,” Klabin said. “It snowballed into a much bigger production than we ever dreamed possible but was always our little psychedelic baby. It is so overwhelmingly exciting that the film found its home with Epic Pictures, a company that champions the weird and wonderful works of cinema being made today.”

Lucas and Joshua Bunting of EchoWolf Productions (Field Guide To Evil) and Monte Young are producers.

