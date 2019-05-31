Danny Dyer To Host UK Version Of ‘The Wall’ For BBC One & Endemol Shine’s Remarkable Television

The BBC is climbing The Wall with star Danny Dyer to host the local adaptation of the NBC format.

The British public broadcaster has ordered six episodes from Endemol Shine UK’s Remarkable Television and will air it in a Saturday primetime slot. This comes after the BBC piloted the format earlier this year.

The show, which was created by SpringHill Entertainment and Andrew Glassman’s Glassman Media in collaboration with Universal Television Alternative Studio, is also currently set for its third season launch in the U.S. on June 20.

The Wall is a quiz that requires both the right answers and the right bounces in order to win a major cash prize. A combination of quiz, luck and strategy set against the background of a highly dramatic and interactive set piece, a pair of teammates must work together to tackle the mammoth wall. The two-person teams related by family, friendship or life experience compete for a cash prize. If a question is answered correctly a green ball falls down the five-story wall, adding the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. If it’s wrong, a red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team.

Dyer, who stars in BBC’s EastEnders, will host, while Angela Rippon will pose the questions in the gameshow, which in the States is exec produced by LeBron James, Chris Hardwick, Maverick Carter and Andrew Glassman.

The UK remake, which will launch later this year, was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content and Kate Phillips, Controller, Entertainment. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Rachel Ashdown. The Executive Producer for Remarkable is Richard Hague. The Series Producer is Stephen Lovelock.

Dyer said, “I’d never had a desire to host a gameshow before I saw this game. I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to help win the public some serious life-changing readies. I love it.”

Kate Phillips, Controller of Entertainment Commissioning at BBC, said, “The Wall is an exciting, challenging and tense quiz where destinies dramatically change with the drop of a single ball. Danny is an unforgettable and very unique host as he commands The Wall, roots for the contestants and hits our hearts and our funny bones.”

Richard Hague, Creative Director at Remarkable Television, added, “This show is epic not just in scale, but in the drama that unfolds throughout the game. Having Danny at the helm means we’re in for a memorable, compelling and entertaining watch.”