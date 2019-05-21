‘The Voice’ Tops Viewers, Ties ‘Bachelorette’ Demo; ‘Big Bang Theory’ Finale Repeat Snags Second Largest Crowd

NBC’s The Voice (1.2 demo rating, 7.852 million viewers) was the night’s most watched Big 4 broadcast and tied ABC’s Bachelorette (1.2, 4.509M) for tops in the demo. The singing competition hit a seven week high and equaled its best demo rating since April 15.

Week 2 of Bachelorette held up well, but slipping 1/10th a tenth in the demo allowed The Voice to catch up and tie for tops on the night, after holding a 2/10th edge over NBC’s competition series the previous week.

CBS’s one-hour encore of The Big Bang Theory series finale (1.0, 5.898M) snagged Monday’s second largest broadcast crowd.

Following The Voice, season finale of NBC’s The Enemy Within (0.6, 4.330M) took 10 PM, hitting a seven week high in total viewers and holding steady in demo,

ABC’s 10 PM The Fix finale (0.5, 2.924M), meanwhile, closed its season with a 1/10th demo pop.

CBS’s The Code (0.7, 4.919M) seemed to benefit from its solid Big Bang rerun lead-in, inching up another 1/10th in the demo.

At 10 PM, CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special (0.5, 3.072M) finished second, clocking its lowest demo rating of four to date – a 3/10ths drop compared to last year’s special in April of 2018.

Fox’s Season 3 debut of Beat Shazam )0.7, 2.476M) dropped 1/10th from its year-ago premiere.

CW’s season finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.3, 1.097M) was in line with recent results in the demo, though down 1/10th compared to last year’s finale.

NBC (1.0, 6.678M) took the night in total viewers while tying ABC (1.0, 3.980M) in the demo. CBS (0.7, 4.630M) came in No. 2 in total viewers. Fox (0.6, 2.480M) and CW (0.2, 934K) followed.