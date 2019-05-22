Click to Skip Ad
‘The Voice,’ ‘NCIS’ Suffer Season-Finale Low Ratings Tuesday

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Results" Episode 1616B -- Pictured: (l-r) Maelyn Jarmon, Carson Daly, John Legend -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC) NBC

NBC’s 9-11 PM The Voice finale (1.1, 7.379M) won its timeslot in all key metrics, including an 83% edge in the demo and a 1.7M viewer margin over CBS’s premiere of Blood & Treasure (0.6, 5.684M)  But Voice fell markedly compared to last season’s spring finale (1.5, 8.77M)

Heading into the singing competition’s season wrapper, NBC’s Village season finale (0.6, 5.684M) was its most watched episode since its March 19 series premiere, which had enjoyed a This is Us lead-in.

Action/adventure series Blood & Treasure fumbled half of CBS’s NCIS season finale (1.2, 11.935M) demo ratings and more than half its total viewers.

That NCIS wrap beat its combined competition by more than 1.5 million viewers, and its closest demo competitor in the slot by 6/10ths. But it shed 1/10th of year ago’s closer demo, becoming franchise’s lowest to date.

Over on ABC, the 8-10 PM average stood in stark contrast to ABC’s comedies wrapped up one one season back, featuring Roseanne, a one-hour The Middle finale, and Splitting Up Together on May 22, 2018. Very soon after that night, Roseanne Barr’s tweets changed the course of ABC Tuesday comedy.

This time, ABC’s black-ish (0.7, 2.91M) season finale inched up 1/10th week to week in the demo. American Housewife (0.7, 3.635M)dropped, and Kids Are Alright (0.6, 2.958M) and Bless This Mess (0.6, 2.807M) stayed steady week to week. At 10 PM, docuseries 1969 (0.4, 1.925M), rebounded from previous week’s lowest yet demo.

NBC (0.9, 6.335M) topped the night in the demo, CBS (0.8, 7.768M) won in total viewers.  ABC (0.6, 2.694M) and Fox (0.6, 2.252M) tied for No. 3 in the demo. CW (0.2, 758K) followed by an original 1969 (0.4, 1.925M).

