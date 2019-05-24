‘The Voice’ Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson & John Legend React To Adam Levine Exit

Adam Levine’s fellow The Voice coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are reacting to the news that the Maroon 5 frontman will not be returning to the hit singing competition series, making it clear he will be missed.

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around Adam not being at The Voice anymore,” Shelton wrote on Twitter. “After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet.” Not unlike their frenemy relationship on the show in which the two are known for the good-natured needling of each other but actually are very close friends, Shelton got in a last jab, writing, “Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

Clarkson wrote:- “Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there 👀 To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!”

And Legend said simply, “We’ll miss you brother.”

Host Carson Daly announced Friday morning on NBC News’ Today that Levine would be stepping away after eight years on the show.

Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2019