‘9-1-1’ Ties As ‘The Voice’ Cracks On Monday

NBC’s The Voice (1.1, 7.215M) topped Monday primetime in total viewers but marked a Monday version low In the demo, in which it was tied by Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.1, 5.796M).

ABC aired a Bachelorette reunion special (0.6, 2.854M) fell 2/10th relative to previous week’s Adam Lambert/Queen special in the demo and where, two weeks earlier, American Idol performed 3/10ths better in the age bracket. The Bachelorette reunion also fell 50% in total viewers compared to Lambert/Queen. At 10 PM, ABC’s The Fix (0.4, 2.195M) held on to its modest demo rating but tumbled 577K in total viewers.

NBC’s 10 PM The Enemy Within (0.6, 3.790M) stayed steady in the demo for a fifth consecutive week, tying CBS’s Bull (0.6, 6.180M) in the slot, while inching up in overall audience. But Bull ran a lap ahead of its 10 PM competition in total viewers.

CBS kicked off its night with a Big Bang Theory repeat (0.8, 5.040M), after which Season 3 finale of Man With a Plan (0.7, 4.792M) tied series low in demo. At 9 PM network’s recently added The Code (0.5, 4.135M) stayed steady in the demo for a fifth week.

Season 2 so-long of Fox’s The Resident (0.8, 4.954M) likewise dropped 1/10th to tie its series low.

CW’s DC Legends of Tomorrow (0.3, 980K) and Arrow (0.2, 643K) were steady week to week.

NBC (1.0, 6.074M) finished first in both metric, tying Fox (1.0, 5.375M) in the demo. Fox was second for the night in total viewers. CBS (0.6, 5.077M) ranked No. 3 on both counts followed by ABC (0.5, 2.634M) and CW (0.2, 811K).