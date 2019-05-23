After Triumphant Cannes Premiere, ‘The Traitor (Il Traditore)’ Is Acquired By Sony Pictures Classics

EXCLUSIVE: Following its Cannes premiere Thursday evening, The Traitor’ (‘Il traditore’) is being acquired for North American distribution by Sony Pictures Classics, sources said. The Marco Bellocchio-directed drama chronicled the takedown of organized crime after eyes of Tommaso Buscetta (Pierfrancesco Favino), a key mob figure who turned state’s evidence in a move that led others to do the same, crumbling the omerta code that allowed the gangsters to operate unfettered. A slew of killers and drug traffickers ended up in prison as a result.

The drama unfolds in 1980, when the game grew from old style crime with decorum to a more bloodthirsty business. Buscetta’s decision to turn “rat” leads to the arrest of all the mafia chieftains, who face off against Buscetta in a “maxi trial” that was shocking because no one at his level of criminal prominence had done such a thing. To the star witness, there was little honor left in organized crime anyway. He ended up in witness protection.

Premiering tonight in competition, the film is a co-production between IBC Movie, Rai Cinema, Kavac Film, Gullane Productions, Ad Vitam Production, and Match Factory Productions. Favino stars with Maria Fernandez Candido, Farizio Ferracane, Luigi Lo Cascio, Nicola Cali, Giovanni Calcagno, Fausto Russo Alesi, and Bruno Cariello.

Bellocchio wrote the script with Ludovica Rampoldi, Valia Santela, and Francesco Piccolo. Pic is produced by Beppe Caschetto, Michael Weber, Viola Fugen, Simone Gattoni Caio Gullane, Fabiano Gullane, Alexandra Henochsberg

Executive producers: Paula Cosenza, and Thiago Mascarenhas.