‘The Tick’ Canceled By Amazon After Two Seasons

The Tick will not return for a third season. The Amazon series’ creator Ben Edlund just revealed the news on Twitter.

“I’m sorry to say Amazon has chosen not to proceed with [‘The Tick’],” Edlund wrote. “I’m not sorry to say I love this show, its cast, its story, and its message. Destiny demands that my compatriots and I now seek a new home for this series.”

The series centered on the often quite clueless but very powerful Tick, played by Peter Serefinowicz. With Newman’s Arthur (Griffin Newman) as the Tick’s often unwilling sidekick, the show took place in a world where superheroes are an everyday occurrence but real super villains are thought to be the stuff of legend -until The Terror (played by Jackie Earle Haley) who had been long thought dead – showed up.

Valorie Curry, Brendan Hines, Yara Martinez, Scott Speiser, Michael Cerveris, John Pirkis and Alan Tudyk also starred. The Tick was co-produced with Sony Pictures Television.

Season 2 was executive produced by Edlund, Barry Josephson (Bones), Barry Sonnenfeld (Pushing Daisies, A Series of Unfortunate Events), and was co-executive produced by Kit Boss (King of the Hill, iZombie).

