‘The Rook’ Gets Season 1 Premiere Date On Starz

Starz has slotted Sunday, June 30 at 8 PM ET/PT for the premiere of its supernatural spy drama The Rook. The series will premiere on Starz in the U.S. and Canada, and on the Starzplay platform in Germany and Spain. Starz also released key art (below).

Based on the novel by Daniel O’Malley, The Rook is adapted and co-produced by playwrights and screenwriters Sam Holcroft and Al Muriel. It stars Greenwell as Myfanwy Thomas, a woman who wakes up in the rain beside London’s Millennium Bridge with no memory of who she is and no way to explain the circle of latex-gloved dead bodies splayed around her. When Myfanwy discovers she is a high-ranking official in the Checquy, Britain’s last truly secret service for people with paranormal abilities, she will have to navigate the dangerous and complex world of the agency to uncover who wiped her memory – and why she is a target.

In addition Greenwell, Joely Richardson, Olivia Munn, Adrian Lester, Ronan Rafter, Catherine Steadman, Jon Fletcher, Shelley Conn and James D’Arcy.

The key art features Greenwell with a tagline “Awaken the Power Within,” teasing Myfanwy’s quest to uncover her expunged past and the mysterious journey that lies ahead this season.

The Rook is produced by Lionsgate and Liberty Global. Showrunner duo Lisa Zwerling (Betrayal, FlashForward) and Karyn Usher (Bones, Prison Break) serve as executive producers via their Carpool Entertainment production company, alongside Stephen Garrett (The Night Manager, Hunted) who executive produces under his Character 7 banner.