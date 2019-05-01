‘The Resident’ Co-Creator Amy Holden Jones Inks New Overall Deal With 20th TV

The Resident co-creator Amy Holden Jones is expanding her relationship with 20th Century Fox TV, signing a new overall deal with the studio behind the medical drama series.

“Amy delivered one of the most compelling procedurals on television in The Resident, and she is not done by any stretch, said Jonnie Davis, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox TV . She’s brimming with ideas, and we’re excited to have her continued services on our series as well as her development. She’s an important voice.”

Holden Jones will continue her work on The Resident, which was recently renewed for a third season. The Resident, from Holden Jones and Todd Harthan, ranks among the season’s Top 20 broadcast dramas among Young Adults and Teens and is Fox’s second most watched drama series behind 9-1-1.

This is the eighth major overall deal announced by 20th TV since the Disney acquisition went through, joining pacts/reups for Drew Goddard, Jason Winer, Octavia Spencer, Nora Smith, Jake Kasdan & Melvin Mar, Marlene I. King, and Liz Meriwether.

Holden Jones previously created the ABC series, Black Box. On the film side, her credits include Mystic Pizza and “Indecent Proposal.” She was initially discovered by Martin Scorsese as an AFI student at a national film festival. He hired her as his assistant on Taxi Driver, and the rest is history. She is repped by WME, 3 Arts and Hirsch Wallerstein.

“Peter Rice, Dana, Jonnie, Howard and everyone at the studio have provided me with invaluable support, combined with that rarest prize, creative freedom,” said Holden Jones. I’m deeply grateful to them and to the entire team at 20th, and incredibly excited to start this new journey together.”