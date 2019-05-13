Fifth ‘Purge’ Film Gets Summer 2020 Slaydate

The untitled next chapter of The Purge franchise will hit cinemas on July 10, 2020, Universal announced today. The last three Purge pics have played the July month with the franchise’s four films grossing more than $456M worldwide.

Series creator James DeMonaco is back writing a new tale centering on the 12-hour lawless rampage, and Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes are back producing. Jason Blum will produces along with Man in a Tree Duo DeMonaco and Sébastien K. Lemercier (Assault on Precinct 13, The Purge TV series) and Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form. A director will be announced down the road.

The next Purge will go up against Sony’s untitled Ghostbusters movie from Jason Reitman.

In addition, Uni also announced that an untitled Amblin wide release is slotted for November 20, 2020. That’s the weekend before Thanksgiving, and Warner Bros.’ has Dune debuting on that date.