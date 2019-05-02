DreamWorks’ ‘The Prince Of Egypt’ Stage Musical Sets London Premiere Date

The new stage musical version of DreamWorks’ The Prince of Egypt will make its London premiere next year, with a West End production set to begin previews Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Dominion Theatre. The 32-week limited engagement will officially open Tuesday, February 25.

Announced today by producers DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw, The Prince of Egypt features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas), with 10 new songs along with five from the movie (including the Oscar-winning “When You Believe,” originally recorded by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey).

The production is directed by Scott Schwartz (The Hunchback of Notre Dame) and choreographed by Sean Cheesman (So You Think You Can Dance).

Casting and full creative team are yet to be announced. Broadway or other post-London plans have not been disclosed.

The adaptation had its world premiere in 2017 with a collaboration between California’s TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and Denmark’s Fredericia Teater. A planned 2016 early concert reading at the Hampton’s Bay Street Theatre was canceled amid criticism about the mostly white cast.

The Prince of Egypt tells the Exodus story as, in DreamWorks Theatricals description, “two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.”