New Hollywood Podcast: Chris Kelly And Sarah Schneider Talk ‘The Other Two’, Beyonce And ‘Real Housewives’

As alums from Saturday Night Live, Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider created some memorable sketches such as the ever-popular “Beygency” sketch where Beyonce doubters were put in their place as well as the “Dyke and Fats” sketch featuring Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon (the duo wrote for them during their tenure at the late-night show). They were also big on creating musical sketches. Their hits include “(Do It On My) Twin Bed”, “First Got Horny 2 U” and “Back Home Ballers” — all of which are bops. Their combo of comedy, music and a dash of family drama from Kelly’s acclaimed feature Other People proved to help with their Comedy Central series The Other Two.

Kelly and Schneider stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about their show which follows two siblings (Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke) who are struggling with their own careers as their little brother (Case Walker) becomes an overnight pop sensation under the guidance of their super-supportive mom (Molly Shannon). The Other Two is a different kind of family comedy that is the perfect mix of endearing and absurd while exploring familial, romantic and professional relationships through a slightly off-center lens. The pair talked about the journey of their show, their time at SNL and, more importantly, we discussed Beyonce’s Homecoming and The Real Housewives franchise.

Listen to the episode below.