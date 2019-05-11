‘The Orville’ Renewed For Season 3 By Fox

It’s official. Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi adventure series The Orville will return for a third season on Fox.

The renewal is not unexpected. Things were looking bright for a Season 2 renewal when the series received approval for $15.8 million in the latest round of TV tax credits for a third season, up from the $14.5 million incentive it got for Season 2. While landing a tax credit does not guarantee a pickup, it makes it more likely. The series also has strong support from the network.

The Orville has developed a devoted following and excels in delayed and on-demand viewing. In its first season, it averaged 10.7 million total viewers in multi-platform audience, up 149% from its Live+Same Day delivery. This past season-to-date. The Orville averaged 1.4 and 1.81 million viewers in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million total viewers. Its Season 2 ender drew a 0.7 rating and 2.92 million viewers in Live+Same Day.

Created, written by and starring MacFarlane, the show, set 400 years in the future, follows the adventures in the final frontier of the USS Orville, as its human and alien crew tackles the battles, politics and workplace drama of galactic travel. MacFarlane plays Capt. Ed Mercer, and directed some episodes.

The Orville, is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark executive produce with Jon Cassar, who also directs. Jon Favreau directed the series’ premiere episode.