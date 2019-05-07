The Nacelle Company Ups Kieran Dotti To Chief Operating Officer

The Nacelle Company has promoted Kieran Dotti to chief operating officer, the company announced today.

“Kieran is one of those people who was born ready to lead, and day by day, my job is to get out of her way. We’re lucky she’s here,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of The Nacelle Company.

Dotti got her start at MTV working on Two-A-Days. Since then, she has worked on various TV shows & feature films such as Tusk and the Oscar-nominated Nightcrawler. She began as a production supervisor for Comedy Dynamics, and has since moved up the ranks to her present position, COO for parent company, Nacelle. In her new position, she’ll oversee all non-production related operations for Nacelle including personnel, marketing, PR, distribution, programming and managing ongoing accelerated growth.

“I am thrilled to be able to start this next chapter with Nacelle. It is such a pleasure to be able to work with a great team at a company that is on the rise to bigger, better things!” Dotti said.

Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, bills itself as one of the largest independent comedy production and distribution companies in the industry. Initially known as a stand-up comedy production company, it produced the reboot of Mad About You featuring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, Netflix’s Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History and Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us, just to name a few projects.