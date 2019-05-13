‘The Masked Singer’ Renewed For Third Season, Gets Post-Super Bowl Slot On Fox

Fox confirmed it has renewed The Masked Singer for a third season, which will premiere after Super Bowl LIV on February 2.

As part of its upfronts reveal of its programming lineup, the network said the breakout reality hit’s third season will have its premiere in its regular time period a few days later, on Wednesday, February 5 at 8PM ET/PT.

Last Thursday, in a presentation during the Fox Corp. investor day, Fox entertainment chief Charlie Collier announced that the show would be produced via a new shingle, Fox Alternative Entertainment. Endemol Shine is exiting the North American production but is continuing to produce it in other territories. The budget for Season 2 of the show, which will premiere this fall, Collier said, will come in below that of the debut season as a result, though he didn’t break out any specific numbers.

“The advantage of being a broadcast network is that we are home to programming for mass audiences,” Collier said during his presentation to investors. He saluted Masked Singer as the latest in a long line of risky Fox programming bets. “Technically, Masked Singer could have ended up on any platform but you have to note that it didn’t,” Collier said.

Collier, who did not spend time on The Masked Singer during the network’s 20-minute upfronts conference call with the press Monday morning, noted during the investor say that the show is an example of Fox’s reach. As a newly slimmed-down company after Disney acquired most of Fox, it is more focused than ever on its broadcast and station capabilities.

Having such scale, Collier said, is better than “dropping episodes all at once and waiting for viewers to select them individually,” as streaming services do. “People are still coming to broadcast first and it boils down to reach and immediacy.”