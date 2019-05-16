Click to Skip Ad
‘Deadpool’ Actress Gina Carano Signs With UTA

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock (8625503bq) Gina Carano Opening Night Gala, Artemis Women in Action Film Festival, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Mixed martial artist-turned-actress Gina Carano, who has appeared in films such as Deadpool, Fast & Furious 6, and the Steven Soderbergh-directed Haywire, has signed with UTA for representation. Most recently, Carano was cast in highly anticipated Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, one of two Star Wars original series in the works at Disney’s forthcoming streaming service.

The show is executive produced by Lucasfilm and Jon Favreau, previously mentioned that it is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series will follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Carano’s role is being kept under wraps.

Previously repped by Gersh, Carano’s other credits include Extraction, opposite Bruce Willis, Heist, with Robert DeNiro, and a guest-starring stint on Fox’s J. J. Abrams executive produced sci-fi series, Almost Human.

She’ll continue to be repped by The Syndicate and Ziffren Brittenham.

 

