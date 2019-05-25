Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Dental Surgery Delays ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’; Release Date Moves To 2020

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Lovebirds’: Issa Rae-Kumail Nanjiani Paramount Comedy Moved Back By A Month

Paramount
Paramount Pictures

Paramount’s romantic comedy The Lovebirds is fleeing the nest. The film has been moved from its announced March 6 wide-release date to April 3.

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star as a couple on the brink of breaking up who get unintentionally embroiled in a bizarre murder mystery. As they get closer to clearing their names and solving the case, they need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Co-stars include Kelly Murtaugh, Moses Storm and Betsy Borrego. Michael Showalter — who helmed The Big Sick, which Nanjiani co-wrote and starred in — directs from a script by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall and Martin Gero

Moving out of a slot against Disney/Pixar’s Onward, The Lovebirds instead will battle with Fox’s The New Mutants and an untitled DC pic from Warner Bros.

Paramount didn’t give a reason for the date change, but it comes hours after the studio announced three other schedule changes. The untitled sequel to A Quiet Place moved up from May 15 to March 20, and Playing with Fire jumped up from March 20 to November 8 — the slot Sonic the Hedgehog gave up earlier today.

Dental Surgery Delays ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’; Release Date Moves To 2020

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad