‘The Lighthouse’ Wins Fipresci Critics Awards At Cannes Film Festival

The Lighthouse, a story of two lighthouse keepers who drive each other to madness, won the Cannes Film Festival critics’ award for best first or second features in Directors’ Fortnight and Critics Week. The award was announced Saturday by the Intl. Federation of Film Critics (Fipresci).
Robert Eggers The Lighthouse was shot in black and white and starred Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson.
Fipresci also honored Elia Suleiman’s It Must Be Heaven as the best film in competition and Kantemir Balagov’s Beanpole as best film in the sidebar Un Certain Regard.
Terrence Malick’s Cannes competition entry, Hidden Life, won the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury.
The Lighthouse was produced by A24, New Regency and Brazil’s RT Features, and has international distribution by Focus Features, with A24 claiming rights for North America.
The Lighthouse sees “two lead actors give stormy, career-best performances,” according to the statement from the Fipresci jury. It described the Eggers film as “a brutal work of art, all shot in beautiful black-and-white cinematography and fueled by a soundscape that echoes like a foghorn.”
FIPRESCI PRIZES, CANNES 2019
UN CERTAIN REGARD
“Beanpole” (Kantemir Balagov, Russia)
DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT/CRITICS’ WEEK
“The Lighthouse” (Robert Eggers, U.S., Brazil)
