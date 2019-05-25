‘The Lighthouse’ Wins Fipresci Critics Awards At Cannes Film Festival

The Lighthouse, a story of two lighthouse keepers who drive each other to madness, won the Cannes Film Festival critics’ award for best first or second features in Directors’ Fortnight and Critics Week. The award was announced Saturday by the Intl. Federation of Film Critics (Fipresci).

Robert Eggers The Lighthouse was shot in black and white and starred Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson.

Fipresci also honored Elia Suleiman’s It Must Be Heaven as the best film in competition and Kantemir Balagov’s Beanpole as best film in the sidebar Un Certain Regard.