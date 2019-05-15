‘The Last O.G.’ Starring Tracy Morgan & Tiffany Haddish Renewed For Season 3 By TBS

TBS has picked up a third season of comedy series The Last O.G., starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

Co-created and executive-produced by Oscar winner Jordan Peele, The Last O.G. launched as cable’s #1 new comedy in 2018 and the highest rated cable comedy debut since 2015. The show continues to be a ratings success in its second season, now ranking as cable’s #1 sitcom and reaching a multiplatform audience of 23 million viewers so far.

“The Last O.G. is very meaningful to me and I am blessed to get to work with my family for another season,” said Morgan. “We are going to go to a whole other level this year. JUST WAIT.”

Season two of The Last O.G. saw Morgan’s character Tray going all in on his dreams of becoming a chef, and Tray’s ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) collaborating with an unlikely business partner.

Morgan and Haddish will return for the third season, as well as series regulars Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland.

“We are so proud of The Last O.G.’s continued success,” said Brett Weitz, general manager of TBS and TNT. “This hilarious and heartfelt show has connected with fans and we couldn’t be more grateful for the big laughs that Tracy and the O.G. gang deliver each week.”

The second season of The Last O.G. was executive-produced by Morgan and Peele for Monkeypaw Productions; Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company; Saladin Patterson; and Joel Zadak of Artists First.