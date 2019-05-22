‘The L Word’ Sequel Gets Official Title; Showtime Set Fall Premiere

Click to Skip Ad
Showtime has revealed the official title of its anticipated sequel to The L Word sequel. The L Word: Generation Q will debut in the fall on the premium channel. The eight-episode series is slated to begin production in Los Angeles this summer.

Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons) serves as showrunner and is executive producing the sequel with original series creator Ilene Chaiken and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey. Kristen Campo also serves as executive producer. The pilot is directed by Steph Green, who also is an EP on the episode.

The groundbreaking drama series originally ran on Showtime from 2004-09. In the sequel, Beals, Moennig and Hailey will resume their original roles alongside a new generation of diverse, self-possessed LGBTQIA characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A. The series sparked subsequent versions, including the docuseries The Real L Word and L Word Mississippi: Hate the Sin.

