‘The Kids Are Alright’ Canceled By ABC After One Season

The Tim Doyle created The Kids Are Alright has been cancelled by ABC.

Penned and EP’d by the former Last Man Standing showrunner, the first season of the 1970s-set ensemble comedy premiered on October 16 last year and is scheduled to wrap up on May 21 in what will now be a series finale.

Following a very traditional Irish-Catholic family in suburban L.A. amidst the hangover from the Sixties. Parents Mike (Michael Cudlitz) and Peggy (Mary McCormack) are overwhelmed raising eight boys and get hit by a figurative truck when oldest son Lawrence (Sam Straley) returns home to declare he’s quitting the seminary to “save the world.”

As Doyle stated repeatedly when the show was picked up by the Disney-owned net to series on May 11, 2018, the TKAA is inspired by his family and childhood with fifth son Timmy (Jack Gore) essentially playing the EP as a boy.

Ratings for The Kids Are Alright have been a bit all over the map since its debut, which started extremely strong among the 18-49 demographic and then eroded and rebounded.

Besides The Walking Dead vet Cudlitz, West Wing alum McCormack Straley and Gore, TKAA also stars Caleb Foote, Sawyer Barth, Christopher Paul Richards, Andy Walken and Santino Barnard as the Cleary clan.

The ABC Studios produced series was picked up to a full season of 22 episodes last November. An additional episode of the Randall Einhorn EP show was added by the net on December 14, 2018.