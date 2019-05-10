Universal-Blumhouse’s ‘The Invisible Man’ Adds ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Star Storm Reid

EXCLUSIVE: Storm Reid has joined Universal/Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man opposite Elisabeth Moss.

The Leigh Whannell-directed movie follows Cecilia (Moss), who receives the news of her abusive ex-boyfriend’s suicide. She begins to re-build her life for the better, but her sense of reality is put into question when she begins to suspect her deceased lover is not actually dead.

Reid will play the character of Sydney. With her mother gone, she’s picked up the maternal slack and is capable and mature for her age. She’s an outgoing lover of fashion who aspires to see the world, and she initially likes having Cecilia around as a role model, but grows mistrustful of her when strange things begin to happen around the house.

Reid scored the lead role in Ava DuVernay’s Disney feature adaptation of the classic kids novel A Wrinkle in Time, which reached $100 million at the North American box office. Her credits include Best Picture Oscar winner 12 Years a Slave, the Netflix limited series When They See Us and the HBO series Euphoria.

Reid is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Felker Toczek.