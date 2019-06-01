2nd UPDATE, 5:18 PM: Universal has moved the release date for The Hunt up by three weeks, from October 18 to September 27. Damon Lindelof-penned political thriller now will open against STX’s Chadwick Boseman actioner 21 Bridges, The Universal/DreamWorks Animation feature Abominable, Entertainment Studios’ drama All Rise and an untitled Blumhouse film from Universal.

UPDATED, 11:12 AM: Universal has moved its Damon Lindelof-penned The Hunt from September 27 to October 18, swapping dates with an untitled Blumhouse horror pic. In its new slot, the political thriller will open against Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which just claimed that slot today. MGM’s The Addams Family also had been set for October 18, but the studio moved it up to October 11 today.

The Hunt had been set to battle Universal toon Abominable and Fox drama The Art of Racing in the Rain on September 27; those pics now will face the Blumhouse horror show instead. The Addams Family will fued on October 11 with Paramount’s Ang Lee sci-fi pic Gemini Man, Warner Bros’ literary adaptation The Goldfinch and Sony’s sequel Zombieland 2: Double Tap.

PREVIOUSLY, APRIL 28, 2018: Universal Pictures said today that its newly acquired politcal action-thriller The Hunt will hit theaters on September 27, 2019. The studio noted that Pearl Studio’s animated comedy-adventure Everest, which Uni also is distributing, remains set to open that same day.

Written by Damon Lindelof and his The Leftovers collaborator Nick Cuse and directed by Craig Zobol (Z for Zachariah, Compliance), The Hunt's plot details are under wraps. Jason Blum produces for his Blumhouse Productions alongside Lindelof for his White Rabbit shingle. Cuse and Zobel executive produce.

Everest makes the 3,000-mile journey from the streets of Shanghai to the Himalayan snowscapes. When a group of misfits encounter a young Yeti named Everest, they embark upon an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. Directed by Jill Culton and co-directed by Todd Wilderman, the toon was written by William Davies, exec produced by Tim Johnson and produced by Suzanne Buirgy.

Universal’s The Hunt and Everest have that early fall weekend next year to themselves for the time being.