New Trailer For ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Shows How Life Has “Drastically Changed”

Nine years after The Hills concluded, The Hills: New Beginnings shows how life has changed for the stars of the hit MTV reality series. A trailer for the reboot released today brings the gang back together, and from the looks of things, they pick up right where they left off in 2010.

“There’s so much to catch up on,” Audrina Patridge says.

Heidi Pratt, who’s shown with her new baby, admits “life has drastically changed.”

Other returning cast members include Heidi’s husband Spencer Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley Wahler, “Justin Bobby” Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Brody Jenner and his wife, Kaitlynn Carter Jenner.

Newcomer Mischa Barton (The O.C.) is also shown in the trailer — for a split second — but doesn’t say anything.

The original series aired on MTV from 2006-2010, and starred Lauren Conrad. But L.C. is now a fashion mogul and won’t be returning for the reboot.

The Hills: New Beginnings is produced by MTV and Evolution Media. The series premieres Monday, June 24th on MTV.